You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Portage toddler still in hospital after self-inflicted gunshot wound
0 comments
breaking top story

Portage toddler still in hospital after self-inflicted gunshot wound

{{featured_button_text}}
042820-bara-news-medflight1
Bridget Cooke

A Portage child remains in the hospital after suffering a self-inflicted “serious” gunshot wound to the leg.

Portage Police Lt. Dan Garrigan said Monday the child is still being treated at UW Hospital in Madison. Garrigan said the department is not yet releasing the child’s identity because of the child’s juvenile status.

Daniel Garrigan 110519

Garrigan

Around noon Sunday, police were called to a residence in the 500 block of West Wisconsin Street in Portage. Officers found a parent trying to care for the wound on the child’s leg when they arrived. The gun, which Garrigan described as an automatic-type pistol, was recovered by authorities.

Garrigan said investigation of the shooting remains under investigation. Officers may pursue misdemeanor charges of leaving a loaded firearm within proximity of a child if they determine them “appropriate,” he said.

The pistol was left in a bedroom unattended, where the 2-year-old could easily access it, Garrigan said. The trigger was not locked, the gun was not being held in a case of any kind and it was loaded.

Initially, the child was taken to Divine Savior Hospital, but later transported via Med Flight to UW Hospital in Madison. Garrigan said the child underwent more than one surgery Sunday and may have needed another procedure Monday.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News