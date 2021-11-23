Portage traffic stop leads to arrest of suspected drug dealer

Portage police arrested a teenager with over 75 grams of THC and other evidence claiming she was selling marijuana.

Trinity Wetzel, 17, Portage, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver THC (<=200 grams), a class I felony, in Columbia County last week. Columbia County Judge Troy Cross set standard felony conditions at Wetzel’s initial appearance on Nov. 15.

Cross set a signature bond at $500 and online records show Wetzel is out of custody.

According to the criminal complaint, on the night of Nov. 14 a Portage Police Officer made a traffic stop on McFarlane Road at the intersection of West Cook Street.

While the officer was speaking with Wetzel, the lone occupant in the car, the officer could allegedly smell the odor of marijuana coming from car. The officer asked Wetzel about the smell and Wetzel allegedly admitted there was marijuana in her purse.

The officer had Wetzel exit the car, placed her in the squad car and began searching the vehicle. The complaint alleges there was a baggy with marijuana in it in the center console along with $50 in cash, along with a marijuana cigarette.