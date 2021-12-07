Portage woman allegedly stole merchandise from former employer

A woman was arrested in Columbia County for allegedly stealing almost $2,000 in merchandise from her former employee with incidents dating back to April.
Kimberly C. Schonenberger, 33, Portage, has been charged with retail theft – intentionally take (>$500-$5,000), a class I felony, possession of narcotic drugs, a class I felony, and two counts of felony bail jumping in Columbia County Friday.
At her initial appearance last week, Columbia County Judge Todd Hepler set a $1,000 signature bond for Schonenberger with standard felony conditions including no possession or consumption of controlled substances without a valid prescription.
According to the criminal complaint, a Caledonia business owner contacted the Sheriff’s Office about former employee Schonenberger stealing from the business on June 23. The owner is identified as victim 1 in the complaint.
They explained to a Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy that cash register numbers were incorrect after Schonenberger worked. The victim reviewed surveillance footage of the business and noted seeing Schonenberger placing merchandise in bags and her purse on multiple occasions. The footage allegedly showed Schonenberger leaving the business with the merchandise without paying for it.
The victim told the deputy they confronted Schonenberger about the stealing. She told the victim she was sorry and would pay them back.
A detective with the sheriff’s office met with the victim a few months later to review surveillance footage. On Sept. 14 the detective reviewed 31 security videos. The videos allegedly show Schonenberger placing items in her personal bags, making inadequate change at the register and taking money from the register and placing it on her person.
The videos were taken from April 11 to June 15. The victim said the total value of items taken was $1,960, which include lottery tickets, cash, cigarettes, alcohol and smoking pipes.
On Dec. 1, the detective went to Schonenberger’s residence and placed her under arrest. She was transported to Columbia County Jail and during the booking process told jail staff she uses heroin.
The detective located a rubber canister on Schonenberger’s person that contained a substance that looked like a small stone that was light brown. The substance tested positive for the presence of heroin.
Online records show Schonenberger is no longer in custody. She is scheduled to be back in the Columbia County Courthouse in January.