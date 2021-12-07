Portage woman allegedly stole merchandise from former employer

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The victim told the deputy they confronted Schonenberger about the stealing. She told the victim she was sorry and would pay them back.

A detective with the sheriff’s office met with the victim a few months later to review surveillance footage. On Sept. 14 the detective reviewed 31 security videos. The videos allegedly show Schonenberger placing items in her personal bags, making inadequate change at the register and taking money from the register and placing it on her person.

The videos were taken from April 11 to June 15. The victim said the total value of items taken was $1,960, which include lottery tickets, cash, cigarettes, alcohol and smoking pipes.

On Dec. 1, the detective went to Schonenberger’s residence and placed her under arrest. She was transported to Columbia County Jail and during the booking process told jail staff she uses heroin.

The detective located a rubber canister on Schonenberger’s person that contained a substance that looked like a small stone that was light brown. The substance tested positive for the presence of heroin.

Online records show Schonenberger is no longer in custody. She is scheduled to be back in the Columbia County Courthouse in January.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.