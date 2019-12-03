Police arrested a 37-year-old Portage woman on suspicion of distributing heroin that resulted in a nonfatal overdose.
Sherry A. Michaelson faces up to 15 years in prison on a charge of felony distribution of a controlled substance and up to 10 years in prison on a charge of felony second-degree reckless endangerment. Michaelson is also charged with misdemeanors of THC possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Nov. 24, police responded to a residence on MacFarlane Road in Portage for a possible drug overdose, according to the criminal complaint. Police found a woman performing CPR on an individual who had overdosed on heroin. The responding officer took over CPR until EMS arrived and they were able to revive the individual with Narcan.
The woman who initially performed CPR told police that Michaelson provided the heroin for her and the individual who had overdosed, the complaint states. The individual started having a seizure shortly after snorting the heroin and then someone else at the residence called 911. During the seizure, Michaelson allegedly folded the remaining heroin into a yellow piece of paper and placed it in a room inside the residence. Police located the substance, which later tested positive for heroin.
During a search of Michaelson’s vehicle, police found a container of marijuana and a wooden dugout containing a one-hitter pipe that is commonly used for marijuana, the complaint states. During a search of Michaelson’s residence, police found additional drug paraphernalia including suspected crack pipes.
Michaelson has a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Columbia County Circuit Court.
