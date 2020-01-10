Portage woman arrested on suspicion of possessing stun gun

Police arrested a 47-year-old Portage woman on suspicion of possessing an electric weapon.

Jody J. Lauer faces up to six years in prison for the felony offense and is also charged with felony bail jumping.

Police found Lauer asleep in her vehicle Dec. 18 at the Market Basket in the city of Portage, according to the criminal complaint. During a search of her vehicle police found an electric weapon -- a pink-colored stun gun -- in her glove compartment.

Online court records show that Lauer, in October, had been charged with three felony counts of manufacturing/delivering non-narcotics in Columbia County and was free on a $2,000 signature bond at the time of her arrest for possessing the electric weapon.

Lauer, free on another $2,000 signature bond set Dec. 19, has a pretrial conference scheduled for Jan. 22 for all of her charges in Columbia County Circuit Court.

Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.

