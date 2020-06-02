Portage woman arrested on suspicion of reckless homicide in man's drug death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 25-year-old Portage woman has been arrested on a suspected first-degree reckless homicide charge related to the delivery of drugs in the investigation into the death of a Columbus man in December.

Danielle J. Pionke was arrested Monday and is being held at the Columbia County Jail.

According to a release from Portage Detective Lt. Daniel Garrigan, the investigation found Mason K. Nellis, 29, had died of an opiate overdose. Officers found his body in an apartment above a business Dec. 23 in the 1700 block of New Pinery Road.

Portage Police Department started a “lengthy investigation” into his death after that, according to the release.

Pionke was arrested for allegedly supplying the opiates that caused Nellis’ overdose. She was also arrested on suspicion of forgery, possessing heroin, Schedule III narcotics and drug paraphernalia, as well as two counts of bail jumping related to ongoing cases in Columbia County.

Pionke was charged with bail jumping May 12 in relation to a misdemeanor case with a single charge of possessing drug paraphernalia April 10. According to court records, Pionke had signed a $200 signature bond in April. She was out of jail after signing a $500 signature bond in May.