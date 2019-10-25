A 49-year-old Portage woman is charged with felony child neglect after her 7-year-old son could not be roused from sleep at a Poynette elementary school.
Gina Duty could receive up to three years and six months in prison if convicted of the felony, which is specified with harm not occurring and the child has a disability.
According to the criminal complaint, Poynette Police conducted a welfare check at the school on Sept. 18 and met with the school nurse, who showed them the child who appeared to be sleeping. The nurse told police the child appeared to be sleeping since shortly after arriving at school that morning.
The complaint states police were unable to rouse the child and the nurse told them she had removed a Clonidine patch from his back. Clonidine is a sedative that can be used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, according to medical websites. The nurse had removed the same medication patch from the child the day before.
The child’s case manager spoke with Duty, who dropped the child off at school that morning, according to the complaint. Duty said the child had been “very aggressive” that morning and so Duty was likewise aggressive with the child’s medications. As the child spoke to the case manager, the child asked to eat lunch early and then fell asleep while standing up. The case manager fetched him a cot to nap.
Police later called for emergency medical services to check on the child, according to the complaint. They were able to rouse the child, though he was lethargic and not himself. Police learned from school staff the child had been sent home from school for aggressive behavior including making physical contact with his teacher Sept. 16. In this instance Duty reportedly told the school her child was not sleeping well but wasn’t tired.
Duty told police, EMS and a social worker that she applied the Clonidine patch for the child on the evening of Sept. 17 and gave him Clonidine and Quetiapine tablets the next morning, the complaint states. Duty said these medications were no longer prescribed to the child and was not clear as to whether or not all of the medications had ever been prescribed for him.
The child was taken Sept. 18 to the emergency room at Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage, where the doctor reportedly told police that he thought Duty’s actions had placed the child in danger. The complaint also states Duty told police she probably should not have given the child medication that wasn’t currently prescribed for him and further admitted to giving the child two to three Melatonin pills to help him sleep. Melatonin is a non-prescription herbal medication used to help with sleep, according to the complaint. Duty stated the child is diagnosed with ADHD, autism and bi-polar disorder.
Duty has a pretrial conference Nov. 4 at Columbia County Circuit Court.
