Portage woman charged with homicide in drug overdose death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Portage woman has been charged with reckless homicide and other felonies after being accused of providing drugs to a man who later died.

April A. Gastel, 45, was arrested after the Portage Police Department responded to a call in the 300 block of Oneida Street a week ago. According to a press release from Detective Lt. Daniel Garrigan, when officers arrived at the residence April 24 they found a woman and a man unresponsive and began to provide life-saving measures.

Charles W. Lester, 62, of Portage, was taken along with an unidentified woman to Divine Savior Hospital after EMS workers arrived to continue working on the individuals. Lester, who was transferred to the UW Hospital in Madison via Med Flight, later died at the hospital.

Gastel is currently being held at Columbia County Jail. She has been charged with felony counts of first-degree reckless homicide, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing/delivery of Schedule I and II narcotics and manufacturing or delivering prescription drugs.