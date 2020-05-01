Portage woman charged with homicide in drug overdose death

A Portage woman has been charged with reckless homicide and other felonies after being accused of providing drugs to a man who later died.
April A. Gastel, 45, was arrested after the Portage Police Department responded to a call in the 300 block of Oneida Street a week ago. According to a press release from Detective Lt. Daniel Garrigan, when officers arrived at the residence April 24 they found a woman and a man unresponsive and began to provide life-saving measures.
Charles W. Lester, 62, of Portage, was taken along with an unidentified woman to Divine Savior Hospital after EMS workers arrived to continue working on the individuals. Lester, who was transferred to the UW Hospital in Madison via Med Flight, later died at the hospital.
Gastel is currently being held at Columbia County Jail. She has been charged with felony counts of first-degree reckless homicide, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing/delivery of Schedule I and II narcotics and manufacturing or delivering prescription drugs.
According to online court records, Gastel was charged with misdemeanor counts of theft up to $2,500 and possession of an illegally obtained prescription in September 2011 in Adams County Circuit Court. The charges were dismissed, but “read in,” which means they were considered in a separate sentencing. She was found guilty in August 2012 of misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated with a passenger under 16 and a charge of taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner was dismissed but “read in” as part of a one year probation sentence.
In a court appearance Thursday afternoon, Gastel was assigned a $5,000 cash bond. Conditions of the bail require Gastel to not possess or consume any controlled substances without a valid prescription and to not possess drug paraphernalia. As of 1 p.m. Friday, Gastel had not yet posted bond.
She is scheduled to return to court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.
