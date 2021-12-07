Portage woman charged with possession of fentanyl

A motorist with no front license plate driving in Portage lead to Police allegedly finding fentanyl and items stolen from a Portage gas station.

Nena R. Marshall, 37, Portage, is facing charges of possession of fentanyl, a class I felony, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor retail theft in Columbia County.

At her initial appearance on Friday Columbia County Judge Todd Hepler set a signature bond at $1,000 with standard felony conditions including no possession or consumption of controlled substances without a valid subscription.

According to the criminal complaint, a Portage Police Officer saw Marshall leave a gas station without a front license plate. The officer reported knowing it was Marshall before making contact with her.

The officer followed the car to Wal-Mart which is when the officer made contact with Marshall. During the stop Portage K-9 unit arrived on scene. The canine allegedly indicated the scent of a controlled substance in the car.

Marshall was asked to exit the car and a search found a small gem baggie with a brown powdery substance believed to be heroin or fentanyl. Marshall denied the baggie belonged to her.