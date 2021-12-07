Portage woman charged with possession of fentanyl

A motorist with no front license plate driving in Portage lead to Police allegedly finding fentanyl and items stolen from a Portage gas station.
Nena R. Marshall, 37, Portage, is facing charges of possession of fentanyl, a class I felony, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor retail theft in Columbia County.
At her initial appearance on Friday Columbia County Judge Todd Hepler set a signature bond at $1,000 with standard felony conditions including no possession or consumption of controlled substances without a valid subscription.
According to the criminal complaint, a Portage Police Officer saw Marshall leave a gas station without a front license plate. The officer reported knowing it was Marshall before making contact with her.
The officer followed the car to Wal-Mart which is when the officer made contact with Marshall. During the stop Portage K-9 unit arrived on scene. The canine allegedly indicated the scent of a controlled substance in the car.
Marshall was asked to exit the car and a search found a small gem baggie with a brown powdery substance believed to be heroin or fentanyl. Marshall denied the baggie belonged to her.
The complaint states the officer reported seeing injection sites on her arms and Marshall allegedly told the officer there were clean needles in the car.
The substance was tested and came back positive for the presence of fentanyl.
While officers searched the car they found a number of items from the gas station Marshall was at before she was stopped. There was no receipt for the items and initially Marshall denied they were stolen.
However, when officers told her they were inspecting the surveillance video from the gas station Marshall allegedly admitted to stealing the items. Gas station staff told police the total value of the stolen items was $28.96.
Online records show Marshall was charged with possession with intent to deliver amphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs. She posted $500 bail with the condition that she shall not commit any crime. Therefore she was charged with felony bail jumping.
Online records show Marshall is no longer in custody and is scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 28.