Portage woman charged with reckless endangerment in heroin overdose

A 24-year-old Portage woman is accused providing the heroin that led to a nonfatal drug overdose.
Nina Iris Downey faces up to 12 years and six months in prison for felony distribution of heroin in an amount of 3 grams or less and up to 10 years in prison for felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
According to the criminal complaint, Portage Police responded to a report of a possible drug overdose Feb. 3 at a residence in the city of Portage, where they found a woman lying unconscious on the bathroom floor. In the bathroom, police observed signs of heroin use including a used hypodermic needle and tablespoon containing suspected heroin. The woman regained consciousness after police administered a fourth dose of Narcan
The woman reportedly told an emergency worker that Downey had given her the drugs. According to the ciriminal complaint, the woman and Downey were hanging out together Feb. 3 when they decided to get some heroin. The woman told police she asked their friend to drive them to Madison where Downey met with Downey's heroin supplier. When they returned to Portage, Downey and the woman allegedly cooked the heroin in Downey’s trailer. The woman gave Downey $50 for the heroin, which was wet and brown.
They initially used a small amount of heroin but did not feel anything, the complaint states. Then Downey said, “Let’s just do the rest of it” and cooked the remaining heroin and drew a syringe full for the woman. Downey told the woman to make two doses out of it by using only half of the heroin in the syringe at a time. The woman brought the heroin to another residence, where she used the entire syringe full of heroin.
Downey is free on $200 cash bond and has a pretrial conference Feb. 26 in Columbia County Circuit Court.
