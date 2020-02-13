Portage woman charged with reckless endangerment in heroin overdose

A 24-year-old Portage woman is accused providing the heroin that led to a nonfatal drug overdose.

Nina Iris Downey faces up to 12 years and six months in prison for felony distribution of heroin in an amount of 3 grams or less and up to 10 years in prison for felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

According to the criminal complaint, Portage Police responded to a report of a possible drug overdose Feb. 3 at a residence in the city of Portage, where they found a woman lying unconscious on the bathroom floor. In the bathroom, police observed signs of heroin use including a used hypodermic needle and tablespoon containing suspected heroin. The woman regained consciousness after police administered a fourth dose of Narcan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The woman reportedly told an emergency worker that Downey had given her the drugs. According to the ciriminal complaint, the woman and Downey were hanging out together Feb. 3 when they decided to get some heroin. The woman told police she asked their friend to drive them to Madison where Downey met with Downey's heroin supplier. When they returned to Portage, Downey and the woman allegedly cooked the heroin in Downey’s trailer. The woman gave Downey $50 for the heroin, which was wet and brown.