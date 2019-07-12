A Portage woman has been charged with first degree reckless homicide in connection to a 2018 drug overdose death.
Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a press release Friday that his office has charged Vanessa Burger, 29, with first degree reckless homicide and two counts of felony bail jumping.
Brandner said the charges come after a months-long investigation into a September 2018 drug overdose death of a 48-year-old Portage woman.
The September 2018 incident was one of four overdose deaths in Columbia County in the span of a week, Brandner said.
Burger is expected to appear in Columbia County Circuit Court this afternoon.
Formal charges were filed Friday morning by the Columbia County District Attorney's office.
