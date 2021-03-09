Portage woman enters plea agreement for child sexual solicitation charges

Officials agreed Tuesday to a deferred prosecution agreement for a Portage woman charged with asking children for sexual favors in exchange for money or rides.
“I’m hopeful this deferred prosecution agreement is successful,” said Columbia County District Attorney Brenda Yaskal. “I think Ms. Furniss is being given every opportunity here to be able to be successful and get out of this without any kind of conviction, but if it does come down to that, I think there’s enough pending here to hold her accountable.”
Lauren Furniss, 22, appeared over Zoom along with lawyer Armand Schonscheck to plead no contest to four charges: soliciting a child for prostitution, two counts of exposing a child to genitals or intimate parts and fourth-degree sexual assault.
Schonscheck said part of the reason for the charges stems from Furniss’ misunderstanding of social cues.
“Ms. Furniss suffers from slight autism and underdeveloped mental capacity,” Schonscheck said. “Her main problem was that she had a friend basis that consisted mainly of minors. It’s a problem that has since been very much rectified. She is aware of her wrongdoings and has sworn never to make the same mistakes.”
According to the criminal complaint filed in Columbia County Circuit Court, interviews with children found that Furniss had offered money, prescription medication and driving them to places in exchange for sexual contact.
A Lodi police officer spoke to a 17-year-old in February who said that Furniss had offered those things and had been making inappropriate contact since September 2019, including photos from Furniss.
A 14-year-old said Furniss offered to perform a sexual act while driving the teen somewhere, but the child turned her down.
Furniss did not speak on her behalf during the sentencing hearing, but did acknowledge that she is receiving mental health services and taking medication that helps her avoid inappropriate behavior.
Circuit Court Judge Andrew Voigt agreed with Yaskal regarding the agreement, noting that it “strikes a good balance” between ensuring she avoids future charges while also mandating she acknowledge her actions.
“Based on the information provided today, this outcome provides a reasonable balance between holding Ms. Furniss accountable for her conduct, motivating her to take the steps necessary to ensure it never happens again, but also allowing her the opportunity that, if she does take advantage of that, to not have this situation be an anchor on her life forever,” Voigt said.
Two separate cases of bail jumping were dismissed and Voigt said the court system would not pursue charges on a third case recommended by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office as long as Furniss is successful with the agreement.
Voigt said he didn’t know what to expect given there were no victim statements in the case, but noted it was positive to hear Yaskal say none of the children wrote in support of Furniss’ conviction. Yaskal said it was a significant consideration in addition to Furniss’ lack of criminal history.
“I would note that the state has made contact with all of the victims, but I have no written information from the victims,” Yaskal said. “I think that’s significant too, for the court to consider, that there aren’t any victims out screaming for prison.”
As part of the agreement, the two felony counts of exposing genitals or intimate parts to children were downgraded to misdemeanors, with the word “attempt” added at the beginning of the charge.
If Furniss does not violate the terms of the agreement, which include mandated counseling, after 18 months the case will be dismissed. She will continue to follow those requirements while also under a $2,500 signature bond, which she was first released under in September. Conditions of the bail include no contact with the children in the case and no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18.
