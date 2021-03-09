Portage woman enters plea agreement for child sexual solicitation charges

Voigt said he didn’t know what to expect given there were no victim statements in the case, but noted it was positive to hear Yaskal say none of the children wrote in support of Furniss’ conviction. Yaskal said it was a significant consideration in addition to Furniss’ lack of criminal history.

“I would note that the state has made contact with all of the victims, but I have no written information from the victims,” Yaskal said. “I think that’s significant too, for the court to consider, that there aren’t any victims out screaming for prison.”

As part of the agreement, the two felony counts of exposing genitals or intimate parts to children were downgraded to misdemeanors, with the word “attempt” added at the beginning of the charge.

If Furniss does not violate the terms of the agreement, which include mandated counseling, after 18 months the case will be dismissed. She will continue to follow those requirements while also under a $2,500 signature bond, which she was first released under in September. Conditions of the bail include no contact with the children in the case and no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

