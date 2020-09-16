Portage woman resolves to raise awareness for domestic abuse after knife attack

After she asked what he was doing, the light switched on and he walked toward her. She said he got on top of her, stabbing her at least five times with a knife, resulting in cuts to her lip, face, left temple, chin and left shoulder.

Her youngest daughter walked into the room in the middle of the attack, Lemon said.

“I had blood everywhere, and she just -- I just remember her looking at me,” Lemon said, pausing as she choked up from the memory. “She looked so concerned and so scared.”

Fearing for the safety of her daughter, Lemon said she urged her to go back to bed. Instead, the girl left to wake her siblings.

“At this point, all three of them were awake and they heard everything. He told me he was going to kill me and that he was going to kill my kids and then he was going to kill himself,” she said. “And I knew at that point that I had to get out of there. I just knew that if I went out, my kids were going out too, so I fought like hell. There was nothing else I could really do.”

She said he punched her head and tried to choke her, but she managed to get free. He stumbled, dropping the knife.