Poynette man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl at party

A 19-year-old Poynette man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 16 at a party.

Christian James Barnharst faces up to 40 years in prison for the felony charge.

Barnharst allegedly assaulted the girl on June 17, 2018 when he was 17 years old and the girl was 14. The girl is now 16 years old.

According to the criminal complaint, a Columbia County Sheriff's detective received a call in July from a health care provider in Madison regarding an assault that had occurred in the town of Dekorra. The detective then reached out to the victim’s parent by phone.

The victim had told her parent in July that Barnharst picked her up that morning for a party where she consumed alcohol. At the party in Barnharst's home, Barnharst allegedly had taken off her pants and had sex with the girl The victim said she had never consumed alcohol before the party, where she drank a couple of beers and about a dozen shots. She said she was stumbling and others at the party had wanted her to go to bed.

Accroding to the complaint, Barnharst took the victim to a room and got on top of her and she kissed him back. The victim said she was aware of some of what was happening but “too out of it to do anything” and started to fade out.