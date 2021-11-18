Poynette man arrested for fourth OWI

A man was arrested in Dekorra for his fourth driving while intoxicated. An initial test showed he was twice over the legal limit.

Brent A. Kast, 38, Poynette, is facing charges of 4th OWI, a class H felony, and 4th operating with PAC, a class H felony in a Columbia County Case filed earlier this month

About 12 hours after his arrest, Kast was in front of Judge Andrea Von Hof for his initial appearance. Von Hoff set standard felony conditions and that he must maintain absolute sobriety and cannot operate a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

According to the criminal complaint, a Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a car for speeding Nov. 5 at 1:05 a.m. on County Highway V in Dekorra. The officer reported he could immediately smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from the car.

Kast allegedly was slurring his speech and the officer reported Kast had difficulty speaking. When the officer asked he had anything to drink, Kast allegedly responded “a 12 pack.”

Kast submitted to a preliminary breath test during the traffic stop. The results showed the blood alcohol concentration was 0.187, more than double the legal limit.

Online records show Kast was arrested for OWI twice in 2006 and a third time in 2009. He is no longer in custody and is set to be back in court in January.

