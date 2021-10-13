Poynette man arrested for sixth OWI

Lemberger told the officer a buddy was driving his vehicle and was now at Hookers Resort. Reimer said the story was implausible because the officer had been coming from that direction and if someone was walking from there Reimer would have seen them.

Reimer asks questions about the buddy and Lemberger stated his name was John, but was unable to give a last name or phone number.

The complaint states a second witness was at the Lemberger residence. He told Reimer he had been driving the car and that Lemberger was not driving. But that witness later told Reimer he was lying because he did not want Lemberger to get in trouble.

Lemberger refused take the field sobriety test and was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Court records show Lemberger has been convicted of OWI five times before going back to 1992. He was also convicted twice in 2004, in 2014 and most recently in 2016.

Reimer also found that Lemberger is required by law to have an ignition interlock device installed in his car, which Reimer reported the vehicle did not have the IID installed. Reimer also reported that Lemberger’s license was never reinstated following the 2016 conviction.

Lemberger is scheduled to be back in court in December in front of Judge Cross.

