Poynette man charged in nonfatal drug overdose

VILLAGE OF POYNETTE — Police arrested a 52-year-old Poynette man for allegedly distributing Oxycodone in a nonfatal drug overdose Friday.
Gary W. McClain, Poynette, faces up to 15 years in prison for felony distribution of narcotics and up to 10 years in prison for felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
According to the criminal complaint, a Poynette police officer responded Friday to a report of a pulseless, non-breathing woman at a residence in the village of Poynette, where he found McClain attempting chest compressions on the motionless woman. The officer attempted CPR after he and McClain had moved the woman to the floor. Eventually, the woman started wheezing and had a weak pulse.
McClain told the officer the woman had been experiencing a lot of pain and so he gave her some medication, according to the complaint. McClain said he believed that medication to be Percocet, which the complaint states contains Oxycodone and is a controlled substance. When EMS arrived, however, McClain said he had not given the pill to the woman and that she must have taken it without his knowledge.
At the hospital, the woman told police she had been experiencing pain in her foot and neck all day and so McClain gave her a portion of a Percocet pill, according to the complaint. After taking the pill, the last thing she remembers is laying down on a couch and seeing McClain smoking a cigarette.
McClain has a pretrial conference scheduled for Jan. 15 in Columbia County Circuit Court.
