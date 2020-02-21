Poynette man charged with harming elderly person

A 40-year-old Poynette man is charged with harming an elderly person in the city of Lodi.

Benjamin L. Krakow faces up to six years in prison for felony aggravated battery of a person aged 62 or older and is also charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, the 66-year-old victim on Feb. 26, 2019 had picked up two children from a daycare facility and brought them to a residence where Krakow pulled up in his truck. Krakow began walking toward the children and so the victim stood between Krakow and the children. Krakow then punched the victim in the face with a closed fist, causing his lip to bleed. The victim then grabbed Krakow and they fell to the ground on a snow bank. The victim said they were “tussling around” on the ground and that Krakow punched him in the cheek.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Krakow told law enforcement he believed it was his day to pick up the children from daycare, but saw them leaving with the victim’s wife and so he followed them to the residence, the complaint states. Krakow said he and the victim had pushed each other and fell into a snow bank.