Poynette man guilty of 5th OWI

JUNEAU — A 62-year-old Poynette man was found guilty by a jury Thursday of his fifth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Charles W. Hawley, currently being housed in the Dodge County Jail, could face up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine if convicted.

According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County sheriff’s deputy was patrolling Behan Road in the town of Elba on April 19 at 6:40 p.m. The road, between Highway 73 and Highway TT, was closed for repairs. However, there were reports of the barricades being removed on the road.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The deputy noticed Hawley’s truck approaching him on Behan Road, according to the criminal report. The deputy pulled the truck over and spoke with Hawley. He told the deputy he was doing some brake work on a vehicle on Behan Road and that he had a beer with lunch that day.

Hawley refused a preliminary breathalyzer test, but agreed to a blood test that was performed at Columbus Community Hospital.

Hawley had previously been convicted of OWI in 2002, 2010, and twice in 2016.

Hawley is scheduled for sentencing Monday.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.