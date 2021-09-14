Poynette man remains in custody for alleged attack

Portage Police arrested a man who allegedly punched a women multiple times outside the Ridge Motor Inn.
Cameron M. Crawford, 31, Poynette, has been charged with second-degree recklessly endanger safety of a person, a class G felony, in Columbia County. He is also charged with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, battery and criminal damage to property.
Crawford remains in custody on $2,000 signature bond in Columbia County Jail.
According to the criminal complaint, on Sept. 6 Portage Police Sgt. Benjamin Neumann and another officer went to the Ridge Motor Inn, 2900 New Pinery Road, for a disturbance call. While heading to the location Neumann was told the female victim was across the street from the Inn at the McDonalds.
Neumann spoke to the victim at the McDonalds and reported she had a bloody nose and a bloody lip. She told the officer she and Crawford were visiting someone at the Inn. At one point Crawford became upset and began yelling derogatory names at the victim.
The victim told police she attempted to leave and as she was gathering her belongings from Crawford’s car he grabbed both her arms in the driver’s side front window and started driving. She said Crawford was driving over 10 mph in the parking lot of the Inn.
“She was being dragged by the vehicle,” Neumann reported. He also reported scuff marks on her footwear.
Crawford allegedly punched her three or four times while the victim was being held in the vehicle. Neumann noticed redness and swelling and the victim’s forehead, consistent with being struck, as well as dried blood in the nostrils and minor lacerations on her lips.
The complaint narrative includes male witness who saw the incident near the entry/exit doors of the Inn in the parking lot.
“He said while Cameron held (victim) in the front driver’s window of the vehicle, Cameron took off at a very high rate of speed,” the complaint states. The witness said he saw the victim’s legs lift off the ground and holding them up in hopes of not being dragged by the vehicle.
The witness also heard the victim say “stop hitting me.” The victim was able to break free from the window and Crawford drove away. Crawford allegedly drove back and yelled at the victim before fleeing the scene southbound. The witness the assisted the victim in the parking lot.
Before arriving at the scene Neumann was told Crawford had left the parking lot after the initial disturbance call was made.
Crawford had his initial appearance on Sept. 9 in front of Columbia County Judge Todd Hepler, standard felony conditions were set and a $2,000 signature bond was set. A pre-trial conference is scheduled in October with a return date on Oct. 18.