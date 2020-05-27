Poynette man sentenced to prison for vehicle theft, jail escape

A former North Freedom man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for stealing a car from a Portage dealership while pretending to be his brother.
Steven M. Pedroza, 24, of Poynette, faced a maximum prison sentence of 10 years for the theft of a Lexus from River Motors. He was sentenced to two years and six months in state prison after pleading no contest to the single felony charge May 18. He was also given an equal sentence for failing to return to the Sauk County Huber Center after a work-release shift in October, charges which carried a maximum sentence of slightly more than seven years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, Pedroza told workers at the dealership Aug. 16 that he was his brother when he asked for the keys to a Lexus to show the interior of the vehicle to his wife. An employee provided the keys, but did not give Pedroza permission to drive the Lexus.
According to the complaint, the employee watched as Pedroza entered the vehicle with a woman and two children before driving it off the lot, hoping he was taking it for a test drive. When the group didn’t return with the car, the employee called the police.
A Portage police officer checked jail records for Pedroza’s brother and found that he did not have a rifle tattoo on his neck, the complaint states. The officer then searched for the man’s social media profile, which is where he found a photo of Pedroza with the tattoo that identified him as the man at the dealership.
The Lexus was found the next day in Baraboo, along with other stolen vehicles. It was damaged, according to the criminal complaint.
Pedroza was also sentenced for a felony criminal escape charge. According to a complaint filed in Sauk County Circuit Court, he was confined to jail Oct. 15 for 65 days after being convicted on a theft charge stemming from a 2017 incident.
A Sauk County Sheriff’s deputy noticed Oct. 25 that Pedroza had not returned from a work shift around 7 a.m. Another jail inmate told the deputy that he had seen Pedroza exit the workplace and get into a black car before leaving.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
