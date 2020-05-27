Poynette man sentenced to prison for vehicle theft, jail escape

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A former North Freedom man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for stealing a car from a Portage dealership while pretending to be his brother.

Steven M. Pedroza, 24, of Poynette, faced a maximum prison sentence of 10 years for the theft of a Lexus from River Motors. He was sentenced to two years and six months in state prison after pleading no contest to the single felony charge May 18. He was also given an equal sentence for failing to return to the Sauk County Huber Center after a work-release shift in October, charges which carried a maximum sentence of slightly more than seven years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, Pedroza told workers at the dealership Aug. 16 that he was his brother when he asked for the keys to a Lexus to show the interior of the vehicle to his wife. An employee provided the keys, but did not give Pedroza permission to drive the Lexus.

According to the complaint, the employee watched as Pedroza entered the vehicle with a woman and two children before driving it off the lot, hoping he was taking it for a test drive. When the group didn’t return with the car, the employee called the police.