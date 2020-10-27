Prairie du Sac man charged with child neglect

A Prairie du Sac man was charged Thursday with felony child neglect after police say they found him unconscious while he was caring for three children.
Greg Joseph Wheatman, 37, faces a maximum prison sentence of eight years and fines up to $31,000 for two counts of felony child neglect of a child under 6 years old, misdemeanor child neglect and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, two Sauk Prairie Police officers were sent to a residence along Whitford Avenue. They were called by a concerned person who was contacted by a child asking for help.
The officers were met at the door by children who said Wheatman had been sleeping for roughly seven hours and that they were hungry. Sgt. Josh Sherman noticed the youngest child was wearing a diaper that “had obviously not been changed in hours,” according to the complaint. The oldest child said that Wheatman would not wake up despite one of the children jumping on him.
An adult showed up at the residence and provided the children with food and something to drink while the officers went into a bedroom to talk to Wheatman. According to the complaint, they found him fully clothed asleep on top of the blankets on a bed. They shouted his name and shook him, checking for a pulse before noticing he was breathing and calling for EMS help.
Wheatman eventually woke up and according to the complaint, did not know what time it was. He told the officers the children had eaten around 12:30 and that they shouldn’t be hungry, though it was 9 p.m.
Officers found about seven 16 ounce beer cans and a small bottle of vodka, all empty, in the garage, according to the complaint. Wheatman took a preliminary breath test, which found he had a 0.205% result. They arrested Wheatman for child neglect. According to the complaint, he became agitated and shouted using both explicit language and insults, struggling against the officers.
Wheatman is scheduled to make an initial appearance Nov. 4 in Sauk County Circuit Court.
