Prairie du Sac man charged with sexual assault released on bond

A Prairie du Sac man charged with sexually assaulting another man was released Monday on a $2,000 signature bond.

Brett R. Dibble, 33, faces more than 10 years in prison and maximum fines of $26,000 for a felony charge of third-degree sexual assault and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, Dibble went to a man’s Prairie du Sac home around 10 a.m. Sept. 8. When Dibble was granted entrance to the residence, he began grabbing at the man, trying to take his pants off.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The man told Sauk Prairie police that he tried to evade Dibble by going into other rooms but was eventually cornered, where Dibble assaulted him. The man said he was able to push Dibble away and retreat to another space.

Dibble also allegedly approached the man with a multi-tool that held a knife, which the man said scared him given Dibble’s attempt to assault him. When he tried to get away, Dibble pushed him at the top of a staircase but the man said he managed to remain upright. He went outside to try to get Dibble out of the home.

When the man went back into the residence, he said he tried to lock the door, but Dibble pushed back. The man said Dibble then punched him in the stomach and left.