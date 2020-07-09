Preliminary autopsy results: Baraboo girl died by suicide

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Preliminary autopsy results found the Baraboo girl who went missing Monday died by suicide, according to the Baraboo Police Department.

“The detectives have been, as you can imagine, working nonstop on the investigation,” Lt. Ryan La Broscian of the Baraboo Police Department said Thursday morning.

Kodie Dutcher, 10, went missing from her home at 4 p.m. Monday. After officials searched for her overnight and arranged volunteer search parties throughout Tuesday morning, a search team found her body at 11 a.m. near her home.

An Amber Alert issued Monday said she was suspected of having taken an unknown amount of pills and may be suicidal. La Broscian said in a news conference Tuesday that investigators found a note threatening self-harm.

The autopsy, conducted Wednesday, found in preliminary results that Dutcher’s death was caused by “pharmacologic suicide,” according to a press release from the Baraboo Police Department at about 1 p.m. Thursday. Full results typically take 45 days, but may take longer due to COVID-19, the release said.

There were no signs of foul play or physical abuse, according to the release. Toxicology reports are pending; they typically take two weeks.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Dutcher’s immediate family moved to Baraboo from Ohio in April and her extended family moved here from out of state about a year ago, La Broscian said.

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.