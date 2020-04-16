You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
2 prisoners escape CCI in Portage
0 comments
breaking top story

2 prisoners escape CCI in Portage

{{featured_button_text}}

Two prisoners escaped Thursday from Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, according to Sheriff Roger Brandner. 

"At this point we have numerous law enforcement officers searching the area," Brandner said in an email at 6:23 a.m. "We are getting the updated photographs and names of the escaped prisoners out to the public. The best thing to do right now is lock your doors stay inside and contact the sheriff's office if you see any suspicious persons."

Their names are James Robert Newman, 37, and Thomas E. Deering, 46.

Residents in the area received automated phone calls about the prison escape and were urged to lock their doors at approximately 6:12 a.m. today. 

The sheriff's office phone number is 608-742-4166.

This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available. 

Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News