Probation revoked for Lone Rock man after bar fight

A Lone Rock man was recently sent to prison after violating his probation from a 2014 case of theft and witness intimidation.
Charles A. Towsley, 24, was originally given probation when he was 17 after being arrested for trashing a home in an attempt to intimidate a witness in a theft case. According to a revocation summary filed by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, he has violated probation conditions 12 times between 2017 and 2020.
A separate case in which Towsley was found guilty of stealing a car in 2017 earned him jail time and additional probation, which he also violated.
According to court documents, Towsley was at the Keg & Kettle bar, 104 Oak Street in Lone Rock, in April when he got into an argument with another patron while playing pool. As part of his probation, he is prohibited from entering a business which has the primary purpose of selling alcohol and from physically harming another person.
Security footage from the bar shows a man approach and point at Towsley while he’s playing pool, according to court documents. Towsley then mimics the gesture before shoving the man, who falls into a wall and onto the ground before getting up and trying to push back. Towsley then punches the man in the head more than once and kicks him in the face before the pair grapple on the ground with the man in a headlock. While the man is kneeling on the floor, Towsley also punches him in the back of the head roughly six times before the man passes out.
Video shows Towsley and a bartender trying to wake the man up by throwing water on him. Towsley admitted to driving the man home, which is also a violation of his probation. The man told authorities that he didn’t remember much of the attack other than Towsley. When he went to the ER, he received treatment for a fractured eye socket, broken nose, cheekbone and his ankle. He told authorities he might need facial surgery.
Towsley told police that they had gotten into a fight and that the man threatened to kill him more than once.
Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy J. N. Klicko ordered Towsley to serve two years in prison and four years on parole for violating the 2014 probation in court Aug. 2. Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock ordered Towsley to one year in prison and one year of parole after revoking his probation in the 2017 car theft case.
