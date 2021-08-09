Probation revoked for Lone Rock man after bar fight

A Lone Rock man was recently sent to prison after violating his probation from a 2014 case of theft and witness intimidation.

Charles A. Towsley, 24, was originally given probation when he was 17 after being arrested for trashing a home in an attempt to intimidate a witness in a theft case. According to a revocation summary filed by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, he has violated probation conditions 12 times between 2017 and 2020.

A separate case in which Towsley was found guilty of stealing a car in 2017 earned him jail time and additional probation, which he also violated.

According to court documents, Towsley was at the Keg & Kettle bar, 104 Oak Street in Lone Rock, in April when he got into an argument with another patron while playing pool. As part of his probation, he is prohibited from entering a business which has the primary purpose of selling alcohol and from physically harming another person.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}