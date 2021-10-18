Money to be split in wrongful death suit against murderer

JUNEAU – The spouse and brother of Sesalie Dixon, murdered by Laverne Ware Jr. in 2019, filed an order to split funds in a wrongful death suit against Ware..

Attorneys for Dixon’s brother Stanley Lewis, and Dixon’s husband Shundale Dixon, and the estate of Sesalie Dixon signed the agreement Oct. 12. Ware signed the agreement in August, which would split $350,000 among the two men after the agreement is signed.

Although the agreement has been filed in Dodge County Circuit Court, it has yet to be signed by a judge.

Ware, who is being housed at Wisconsin Secure Program Facility in Boscobel, was sentenced to life in prison in June of 2019 following a two week trial earlier in the year for causing Dixon’s death.

Dixon’s body was found inside Ware’s truck on Dec. 4, 2016. She had been shot three times. The truck was parked in the Fox Lake house owned by Ware and where he had family living at the time in December of 2016.

Stanley Johnson, father of Sesalie Dixon, filed the original wrongful death case against Ware shortly after Dixon’s death in December 2016.