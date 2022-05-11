Prosecution continues case against Waupun homicide suspect

FOND DU LAC – The prosecution continued its case against Gregory Spittel, 33, Waupun, on Wednesday. First responding officers took the stand to describe what they experienced the morning of Aug. 24, 2019, when Carol Foreman’s body was found in Spittel’s basement.

Waupun Police Officer Alexandra Tipton, who was the first to respond to the home the morning following the 911 call, was the first to take the stand.

Foreman died a few days after being found near death in Spittel’s basement. Spittel, who is accused of causing her death, entered the third day of his trial on Wednesday.

Spittel faces felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless endangering safety, two counts of aggravated battery, false imprisonment, intimidating witnesses and battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer.

He faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of cocaine and possession drug paraphernalia. If found guilty of first-degree homicide, he faces a mandatory life sentence.

Spittel is being tried in the courtroom of Fond du Lac Circuit Court Judge Paul Czisny.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney asked Tipton if she believed Spittel was intoxicated that morning.

“He had a strong order of intoxicants, appeared unsteady, and his speech was choppy and not fluent,” Tipton replied.

Spittel was difficult to calm down, Tipton said.

“At times he would begin to talk to me, but then he would spike back up to screaming and yelling,” Tipton said.

Spittel began acting as if he wanted to attack by staring directly at her, clenching his fist and advancing toward her, Tipton testified.

“He was screaming, ‘she’s dead. It doesn’t matter. My life is over – kill me,'” Tipton said.

Tipton said she continued to try to calm him down, but he became more upset and threw a couch cushion and plastic alcohol bottle at her. Tipton commanded him to stop several times before striking him with an electronic control device. Spittel continued to resist, but she and another officer were able to get Spittel handcuffed behind his back.

Spittel was also complaining after recently being notified that he was mailed paperwork for possession of cocaine and paraphernalia charges after being told by an officer that he would not be charged.

Tipton said she was not able to help care for Foreman at the time.

“I was not able to offer assistance and address her medical needs due to his behaviors,” Tipton said.

Another officer, who had paramedic experience, was in the basement assisting Foreman but had to return upstairs to assist Tipton. Tipton said the officer returned downstairs after Spittel was brought back under control.

Tipton did ask for additional help and a Fond du Lac Sheriff’s patrol deputy responded.

“Spittel was saying, ‘She’s my everything. I do not care,’” Tipton said.

Miranda Rights were read to Spittel while Spittel was at Waupun Memorial Hospital; however, he was not being charged with homicide at that time, Tipton said.

Defense attorney Timothy Drewa asked where Tipton passed by Spittel when she first tried to go down in the basement, and Tipton said she passed by at the top of the stairs.

Drewa also asked about possible injuries Spittel might have gotten while being arrested and with walking around the home without shoes, since there was broken glass left on the floor.

Drewa also asked if Tipton wore any protective gear in the home, and she responded that she wore gloves to protect herself.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Officer Andrew Jagdfeld also testified on Wednesday. Jagdfeld said he responded in about 13 minutes after the call for assistance. He never went into the basement. He did help transfer Spittel to the hospital and offered a recorder to be used in the hospital.

“He said that about seven days prior that they made arrangements for Foreman to spend the night,” Jagdfeld said. “They’d have a cookout and around 7 a.m. they would pick up Spittel’s boys for the day.”

Spittel told the officers that his house was spotless, and he had cleaned the house before Foreman arrived that day. Jagdfeld said Spittel also told them that what he was wearing the night before and that he had slept in the boxer shorts that he was wearing the morning when officers arrived. He also said he had drank before Foreman arrived at his home the night before.

Spittel’s other attorney Jaclyn Shelton cross-examined Jagdfeld. Shelton brought up how many people were in the home that day.

“You were the third officer in the home,” Shelton said, adding that there were also EMS and firefighters who were in the house.

“Everyone was able to walk through the house,” Shelton said.

“I was not filled in what was going on in the basement,” Jagdfeld said. “Basically it was an EMS situation at that time.”

The case is ongoing this week and is currently scheduled to end on Friday.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

