Pulvermacher sentenced to life for Ho-Chunk Casino murder

“The only thing that I can say is I’m sorry it happened,” Pulvermacher said. “There’s no reason it happened. It had no logical sense to it. I’m sorry, that’s all I can say.”

Johnson’s children and grandchildren took roughly 20 minutes to speak about the impact of the loss of their mentor and loved one. Johnson’s daughter Lori Udelhofen said she hoped “the memory of what you did to my dad haunts you every day and night for the rest of your life,” to Pulvermacher as she recounted how her father taught their family how to hunt and fish and enjoyed dancing with his great granddaughter. Others said they wished Pulvermacher to “burn in hell” and that he knows nothing but pain in his final days.

Screnock pointed to Johnson’s granddaughter Jessica Fischer as the one who “nailed it” with her comments. While talking about the sadness of her grandfather missing out on her daughter's sixth birthday celebration in February 2019 and Johnson’s great grandchildren never getting to know him, Fischer also noted how there is no victor despite the closure that a sentence can bring.

“Your sentencing is not a victory,” Fisher said through tears. “Everyone loses here; our family and yours.”

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

