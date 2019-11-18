JUNEAU – A 33-year-old Racine man appeared in Dodge County Court Monday after a Saturday fishing trip ended with him being charged with his fifth offense of drunken driving.
Kurtis Casper could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. He appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim. Casper was placed on a $5,000 cash bond with conditions that he maintain absolute sobriety and not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages. He also shall not operate a motor vehicle without the permission of the court.
According to the criminal complaint, a Beaver Dam Police Officer pulled over Casper’s car Saturday around 5:30 p.m. after seeing the vehicle traveling on Roosevelt Drive without exterior lights on the vehicle.
Casper was pulled over near Franklin Street and Park Avenue. According to the complaint, the officer noted that Casper smelled like alcohol. He said he had traveled from Racine to Beaver Dam to go fishing.
Casper denied drinking and refused field sobriety tests and submitting to a preliminary breathalyzer test. An empty black cherry Mike’s Hard Lemonade can was found near some fishing gear in the car.
Casper had previously been convicted of OWI in 2008, 2009 and twice in 2010.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Nov. 27.
