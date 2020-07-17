Racine man placed on 5 years of probation for fifth OWI

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU – A 33-year-old Racine man was found guilty and placed on probation for five years on Friday for his 5th offense of drunken driving.

Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Steven Bauer withheld sentencing for Kurtis Casper. As conditions of Casper’s probation, he must serve 270 days in jail and maintain absolute sobriety. He may not enter into any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or alcoholic beverages. He may not possess drugs or drug paraphernalia. He may not operate a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license. He must undergo an AODA assessment.

According to the criminal complaint, a Beaver Dam Police Officer pulled over Casper’s car Nov. 16 around 5:30 p.m. after seeing the vehicle traveling on Roosevelt Drive without exterior lights on the vehicle.

Casper was pulled over near Franklin Street and Park Avenue. According to the complaint, the officer noted that Casper smelled like alcohol. He said he had traveled from Racine to Beaver Dam to go fishing.

Casper denied drinking and refused field sobriety tests and submitting to a preliminary breathalyzer test. An empty black cherry Mike’s Hard Lemonade can was found near some fishing gear in the car.

Casper had previously been convicted of OWI in 2008, 2009 and twice in 2010.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.