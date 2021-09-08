Randolph man arrested for having children in vehicle when pulled over for 5th OWI

JUNEAU – A 37-year-old Randolph man made his initial appearance in court Tuesday after being arrested over the weekend for an alleged fifth offense of drunken driving while having two minors in the car, with one being under 16-years-old.

Pedro Lopez could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the charge. Lopez appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim. Lopez was placed on a $30,000 cash bond. As conditions of his bond, he must maintain absolute sobriety and shall not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcohol. He shall not operate a vehicle without the permission of the court, and he may not leave the state while the case is pending.

Lopez is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, a Watertown Police Officer pulled over the vehicle that Lopez was driving in the 1000 block of North Fourth Street on Saturday at 9 p.m. after learning that Lopez had a warrant for his arrest. Lopez had two boys in the vehicle and the officer said it appeared Lopez had been drinking alcohol.