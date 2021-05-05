Randolph man charged with possession of child pornography

JUNEAU – A 35-year-old Randolph man made his initial appearance in court on Wednesday with charges of possession of child pornography.

Thomas Bryant is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of felony bail jumping. He could face up to 87 years in prison if convicted of all the charges.

Bryant appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim and was given a $5,000 signature bond with conditions that he may not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with minors or use the internet except for employment or court.

According to the criminal complaint, officials received a CyberTip on Jan. 22 that a Kik messenger user uploaded six videos of suspected child pornography. The videos were shared with other users or group of users.

The IP address for the user was at a residence in Randolph which led to authorities to Bryant after learning that Madison Police previously investigated Bryant for similar charges, and that he used the same email address that was used to obtain the videos. Bryant also faces charges of possession of child pornography in Dane County.