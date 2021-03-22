Randolph man faces felony charges after stealing personal checks

JUNEAU – A 34-year-old Randolph man made his initial appearance in court Monday for allegedly taking checks from another Randolph resident and using them in Beaver Dam stores.

Zachary Haffele is charged with ten felony counts of forgery and a misdemeanor count of bail jumping. He could face up to 60 years in prison if found guilty of the felony charges.

Haffele appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim and was placed on a $1,000 signature bond.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim contacted Randolph police on Nov. 20 and said he was missing his personal check book, 25 other personal checks and there was suspicious activity on his account. The victim named Haffele as the suspect.

The victim said Haffele had access to his home and the check book and checks would have been taken over the summer. Zachary Haffele was then suspected of forging and uttering the stolen checks. The checks were passed at the Horicon Bank – Main branch in Beaver Dam, Horicon Bank in Reckek’s Food Pride in Beaver Dam, Horicon Bank in Piggly Wiggly in Beaver Dam, Horicon Bank – Main Branch in Horicon, Landmark Credit Union in Beaver Dam, Check into Cash and Republic Bank.

Haffele was taken in custody on Jan. 21 following a medical incident.

A preliminary hearing will be held on May 6.