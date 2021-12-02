 Skip to main content
Randolph man sentenced to three years in prison for 5th OWI with minors in the car
JUNEAU – A 37-year-old Randolph man was sentenced Thursday to spend three years in prison for his fifth offense of drunken driving which occurred with him having two minors in the vehicle.

Pedro Lopez appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries on Thursday and entered a guilty plea to the felony charge. De Vries dismissed misdemeanor charges against Lopez and sentenced him to 36 months of initial incarceration and 72 months of extended sentence. His driver’s license is revoked for 48 months, and he must have an ignition interlock on any vehicle he owns or operates for 48 months. He must undergo an AODA assessment. He must not possess a firearm. He must maintain absolute sobriety and may not enter any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale of alcoholic beverages.

According to the criminal complaint, a Watertown Police Officer pulled over the vehicle that Lopez was driving in the 1000 block of North Fourth Street on Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. after learning that Lopez had a warrant for his arrest. Lopez had two boys in the vehicle and the officer said it appeared Lopez had been drinking alcohol.

Lopez refused field sobriety tests and a warrant was obtained for a blood draw. He was taken to Watertown Memorial Hospital for the blood draw to be done. He was taken to Dodge County Jail where he submitted to a preliminary breathalyzer test which resulted in a reading of .101.

Pedro Lopez

LOPEZ

 DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE, Contributed
