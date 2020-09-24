Redgranite man sentenced to probation for 5th OWI, cocaine possession

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Redgranite man arrested in February for driving erratically in Spring Green was recently found guilty in Sauk County Circuit Court after pleading no contest to a felony driving while intoxicated charge.

Nathan Patrick Flanagan, 36, had the second-offense cocaine possession charge dismissed, but “read in,” meaning it was considered in sentencing.

Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett sentenced Flanagan to two years of prison and three years of extended supervision in a court proceeding Sept. 16, but stayed both sentences. Flanagan must still serve five years of probation with nine months of jail time. He will be allowed Huber release privileges.

Flanagan was also ordered to take an alcohol and other drug abuse assessment and cannot possess any controlled substances. His license was revoked for three years. He must have an interlock device installed for three years after regaining his license.

According to the criminal complaint, a Sauk County deputy stopped Flanagan around 1:30 p.m. Feb. 28 along Highway 14 in Spring Green. A caller gave authorities the license plate number of a black Chevy truck that they reported was swerving on the road and had run a red light.