Redgranite man sentenced to probation for 5th OWI, cocaine possession

A Redgranite man arrested in February for driving erratically in Spring Green was recently found guilty in Sauk County Circuit Court after pleading no contest to a felony driving while intoxicated charge.
Nathan Patrick Flanagan, 36, had the second-offense cocaine possession charge dismissed, but “read in,” meaning it was considered in sentencing.
Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett sentenced Flanagan to two years of prison and three years of extended supervision in a court proceeding Sept. 16, but stayed both sentences. Flanagan must still serve five years of probation with nine months of jail time. He will be allowed Huber release privileges.
Flanagan was also ordered to take an alcohol and other drug abuse assessment and cannot possess any controlled substances. His license was revoked for three years. He must have an interlock device installed for three years after regaining his license.
According to the criminal complaint, a Sauk County deputy stopped Flanagan around 1:30 p.m. Feb. 28 along Highway 14 in Spring Green. A caller gave authorities the license plate number of a black Chevy truck that they reported was swerving on the road and had run a red light.
The deputy followed the truck and noted Flanagan crossed the center line and went three-fourths over the white fog line before being stopped slightly east of Big Hollow Road. The officer found Flanagan trying to gain control of his cell phone, telling the deputy that he had dropped it while driving and was in search of it when he began swerving along the road.
According to the complaint, Flanagan failed two of three field sobriety tests and was taken to the Sauk County Jail. His blood was drawn before he was taken to be searched by staff, who found a small, white rock inside one of his socks. When the officer asked what it was, Flanagan said he didn’t know and was wearing someone else’s socks. He told the deputy to throw it away. A later test identified the substance as cocaine.
Court records show Flanagan had previously been convicted of OWIs in February 2004, August 2008, October 2011 and May 2015.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
