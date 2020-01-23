Reedsbrug men arrested over injuring victim in "drug deal gone bad"

Two Reedsburg men face felony charges after what police say was a “drug deal gone bad."
E Justin T. Saner, 33, and Donald J. Turnmire, 38, face felony charges of Substantial Battery, Possess Drug Paraphernalia and Felony Bailjumping. Both Saner and Turnmire face misdemeanor theft charges while Saner faces Maintain Drug Trafficking Place charges and Turnmire faces an additional misdemeanor bailjumping charge.
According to a press release from the Reedsburg Police Department, officials with the Reedsburg Police Department and Reedsburg Area Ambulance Service were dispatched at 3:09 a.m. Jan. 20 at the 100 block of South Albert Avenue for a report of an injured person who sustained facials injuries from a disturbance after an alleged a drug deal on the 600 block of Laurel Street.
You have free articles remaining.
The victim, who was not named in the release, sustained facial injuries and was transported to Reedsburg Area Medical Center for treatment. Reedsburg Police Chief Patrick Cummings said the victim was release from the hospital the same day after receiving medical treatment.
Reedsburg police officers and the Sauk County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant for the residence on Laurel Street, according to the release. Both Saner and Turnmire were arrested and transported to the Sauk County Jail, according to the release. According to online court records, a $1,500 bond is set for both Saner and Turnmire under conditions of having no contact with the victim. Turnmire is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 28 while Saner scheduled court date is Feb. 14.
Saner faces two felony counts of possession of narcotics and felony bail jumping from a case in September 2019, according to online court records. Online court records also state he was sentenced to two year probation in December 2019 after pleading guilty due to no contest to Felony I counts of possession of narcotic drugs in Columbia County.
Turnmire faces felony charges from a December 2019 case for possession of methamphetamine and bailjumping, in addition to misdemeanor bailjumping charges.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.