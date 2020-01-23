Reedsbrug men arrested over injuring victim in "drug deal gone bad"

Two Reedsburg men face felony charges after what police say was a “drug deal gone bad."

E Justin T. Saner, 33, and Donald J. Turnmire, 38, face felony charges of Substantial Battery, Possess Drug Paraphernalia and Felony Bailjumping. Both Saner and Turnmire face misdemeanor theft charges while Saner faces Maintain Drug Trafficking Place charges and Turnmire faces an additional misdemeanor bailjumping charge.

According to a press release from the Reedsburg Police Department, officials with the Reedsburg Police Department and Reedsburg Area Ambulance Service were dispatched at 3:09 a.m. Jan. 20 at the 100 block of South Albert Avenue for a report of an injured person who sustained facials injuries from a disturbance after an alleged a drug deal on the 600 block of Laurel Street.

The victim, who was not named in the release, sustained facial injuries and was transported to Reedsburg Area Medical Center for treatment. Reedsburg Police Chief Patrick Cummings said the victim was release from the hospital the same day after receiving medical treatment.