Reedsburg crime decreased during Safer at Home order, police issued no citations for mandate violations

While some communities around the nation have reported higher cases of domestic violence, Cummings said there wasn’t much of a difference in Reedsburg’s domestic violence related calls. From March 25 -May 14, the police department responded to six cases involving arrests for domestic violence compared to five cases involving arrests in the same time frame one year ago.

The decrease in overall crime rates didn’t come as a surprise to Cummings.

“I think that was expected because people were home and they were not out an about as much,” Cummings said.

The Safer at Home order was originally set to expire May 26 until the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned it May 13, immediately allowing non-essential businesses across the state to re-open. Cummings said he didn’t see a noticeable difference in crime, either an increase or decrease, since the order was lifted.

“I think it’s a little too early to tell on the impact on that,” Cummings said. “But the big noticeable thing is the increase in traffic volume, which was expected.” He added general traffic volumes are now in-line with numbers before the Safer at Home order went into effect.