Reedsburg crime decreased during Safer at Home order, police issued no citations for mandate violations

Crime in Reedsburg decreased during Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order and police issued no official written warnings or citations for those who violated the mandate meant to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Police Chief Patrick Cummings said in a May 22 interview the day-to -day overall crime rates in Reedsburg, from traffic violations to thefts, decreased during the time the Safer at Home order was in effect. He said the police department responded to or initiated 196 total checks during the Safer at Home order and police did not issue any official warnings, citations or arrests for violations of the mandate.
Any information needed for a potential follow-up was forwarded to the Sauk County Health Department, he said.
“We provided health guidance in conjunction with the Sauk County Health Department when appropriate to assist businesses and citizens, which typically resulted in voluntary compliance,” Cummings said in a May 26 follow up email.
The police department made three arrests related to OWI from March 25 through May 14 compared to 15 arrests one year ago in the same time period, he said. Cummings said the drop was expected with more people staying home and the bars and restaurants closed during the mandate. Since the Safer at Home order has been lifted, two OWI arrests were made in Reedsburg as of May 22.
While some communities around the nation have reported higher cases of domestic violence, Cummings said there wasn’t much of a difference in Reedsburg’s domestic violence related calls. From March 25 -May 14, the police department responded to six cases involving arrests for domestic violence compared to five cases involving arrests in the same time frame one year ago.
The decrease in overall crime rates didn’t come as a surprise to Cummings.
“I think that was expected because people were home and they were not out an about as much,” Cummings said.
The Safer at Home order was originally set to expire May 26 until the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned it May 13, immediately allowing non-essential businesses across the state to re-open. Cummings said he didn’t see a noticeable difference in crime, either an increase or decrease, since the order was lifted.
“I think it’s a little too early to tell on the impact on that,” Cummings said. “But the big noticeable thing is the increase in traffic volume, which was expected.” He added general traffic volumes are now in-line with numbers before the Safer at Home order went into effect.
While there was lower crime rates when the mandate was in effect, Cummings said officers spent more time in the public educating about the public health recommendations and guidelines related to the order.
Cummings said education was a bigger focus to make sure people were following the order, either verbally while responding to a call or posting information from the public health department on the police department’s social media pages. Most people were receptive to compliance with the order, he said.
According to Cummings, the police department also recognized some residents might be going through tough times with the economic impacts of the virus, like a job loss, and believed piling on citations or arrests wouldn’t help the ultimate goal of trying to stop the spread of the virus.
“We really wanted to hit home the education part so we could avoid the spread as much as possible and we thought that was the best route,” Cummings said.
While the order is lifted, Cummings said the focus remains to assisting the public health department to continue to spread the word and educate people about the guidelines to reduce the spread of the virus. He said the police department is still taking those same precautions put in place since mid-March, like having hand sanitizer available for staff and handling certain cases over the phone to do their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Steve stacks toilet paper
Quillin's Quality Foods empty shelves
Touchdown Tavern
Reedsburg Corner Pub Carry Out Picture
Webb Middle School Sign
Reedsburg Police Department sign
Kevin and Larry set up tent RAMC coronavirus
Photographs document the Dodge County area as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic.
