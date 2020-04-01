Reedsburg fugitives wanted for attempted Sauk City homicide appear in court

Sauk County Judge Michael Screnock on Tuesday set a $500,000 cash bond for a Reedsburg man who fled the state after allegedly shooting a Sauk Prairie man.
Gunnar Tempest, 23, appeared in Sauk County Circuit Court via video from the county jail. He faces charges of felony firearm possession, bail jumping and attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
Tempest was wanted by authorities as was Logan Owen, 18, of Reedsburg. Both had warrants for their arrest issued. Sauk Prairie Police Chief Jerry Strunz reported that U.S. Marshals arrested the pair March 13 in South Carolina. They were transported back to Wisconsin by South Carolina authorities.
According to the criminal complaint, Tempest arrived at a home around 11 a.m. in the 200 block of Monroe Street in Sauk City. After arguing with a man outside the residence about a cell phone, Tempest allegedly shot the man three times, fleeing in a silver 2003 Buick Century.
You have free articles remaining.
A woman told officers she had gone into the home to get the phone when she heard gunshots. She ran back outside and saw Tempest running to the silver car with a gun in his hand. She recognized the vehicle as belonging to Owen. The woman found the man who had been shot leaning against a building.
The man was transported to UW Hospital in Madison for three bullet wounds, one in his abdomen that shattered his spleen, according to the complaint.
In attempting to find Tempest and Owen, Sauk Prairie Police Officer Jess Hansen talked to Tempest’s father around 5 p.m. that day at his residence in Ridgeway. The man said Tempest had come to him around 12:30 p.m. that day asking for money and to borrow a car. He knew Owen from his mugshot being circulated by the police after the shooting and told the officer Owen had been with Tempest when he stopped there to ask for help. He said he told Tempest to turn himself in and refused to help him, according to the complaint.
Owen faces a single felony charge of harboring or aiding a felon. He appeared in court via video Tuesday. A $1,500 cash bond was set. As conditions of the bond, he cannot have any contact with Tempest or the victims involved in the shooting. He also must maintain full-time employment or be seeking a job and is not allowed to leave Sauk County. He is set to return to court May 27.
Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen appeared in court Tuesday via video to request a $1 million cash bond for Tempest. Conditions of the bond include no contact with Owen or the victims.
Tempest faces a maximum prison sentence of 82 years. He is set to return to court May 28.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.