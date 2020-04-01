Reedsburg fugitives wanted for attempted Sauk City homicide appear in court

In attempting to find Tempest and Owen, Sauk Prairie Police Officer Jess Hansen talked to Tempest’s father around 5 p.m. that day at his residence in Ridgeway. The man said Tempest had come to him around 12:30 p.m. that day asking for money and to borrow a car. He knew Owen from his mugshot being circulated by the police after the shooting and told the officer Owen had been with Tempest when he stopped there to ask for help. He said he told Tempest to turn himself in and refused to help him, according to the complaint.