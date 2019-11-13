A Reedsburg man has been charged with two felony counts of exposing children to harmful materials in connection with an incident where he allegedly showed two young girls a video that depicted sexual activities between two adults.
David Matthew Kenyon, 34, was charged Monday after officials spoke with the girls, 8 and 5, more than once to verify the allegations brought forward in late August.
According to the criminal complaint, in an interview with Reedsburg police officers, the 8-year-old girl was made to watch a video on a cell phone which showed two adults engaged in sexual acts. The girl said Kenyon referred to the woman in the video as “skanky” and other derogatory names.
The 8-year-old said after being forced to watch the explicit material, she faked apathy before going into another room to scream and cry. She told officers she warned the younger girl not to go near Kenyon, but that the 5-year-old also ended up watching parts of the video. The 8-year-old said Kenyon told her not to say anything about the incident, but the girl informed her mother the next day.
When questioned, Kenyon said the young girl was lying and manipulative. He denied showing either girl any type of video with sexual activity in it.
In the criminal complaint, authorities noted they again interviewed the children Sept. 5 and both reiterated the events as they had reported them earlier.
Kenyon faces a maximum penalty of seven years in prison and a fine up to $20,000 if convicted. He is set to appear Nov. 20 in Sauk County Circuit Court.
