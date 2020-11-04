Reedsburg man accused of parents' attempted murder to undergo competency evaluation

A man charged with attempted first degree homicide after shooting at and in his parents’ North Freedom home will now be evaluated to see whether he is competent to be held accountable by the court for his actions.
Gary Wayne Dickson, 37, Reedsburg, faces eight felonies in Sauk County Circuit Court related to alleged actions June 29 in the 100 block of South Oak Street. The counts include attempted homicide, recklessly endangering safety, armed burglary, burglary with someone present, reckless use of a firearm, felony bail jumping, theft and misdemeanor bail jumping, using a firearm while intoxicated, criminal trespassing and intentionally pointing a firearm at a person.
Circuit Court Judge Wendy J. N. Klicko ordered a competency examination Tuesday after it was requested by Dickson’s attorney Peter Michael Masana. A review of the evaluation has been scheduled for Dec. 29.
Dickson is currently being held at Sauk County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond.
According to the criminal complaint, deputies from the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office were called to the residence around 3:45 a.m. in North Freedom. An owner of the home called 911 after hearing popping noises and their windows shattering. The caller said he knew Dickson was the cause because Dickson’s 1979 Mercury Cougar was parked in the street. He then saw Dickson walking up to the home.
Damage to the home was visible the next day. Windows were broken out and bullet holes had punctured the siding. A glass door leading to the side deck had been shattered.
According to the complaint, that was the door Dickson used to enter the home. The owner told police Dickson had called the home earlier in the night and left messages but they didn’t answer because they were going to bed. They did not allow Dickson into the home any longer.
Two shell casings later found in the bedroom showed that Dickson was shooting through the windows of the couple’s bedroom, according to the complaint. The homeowners told dispatch workers that they locked themselves in the basement while Dickson allegedly forced his way into the home by smashing in the glass door.
One of the homeowners said he grabbed a rifle after realizing Dickson was shooting at them. According to the complaint, the man told authorities Dickson had walked into their bedroom with a gun and flashlight and seemed as if he was planning to kill them. When Dickson turned to look down from the top of the basement stairs and saw the man standing there watching him, the man said Dickson fired at him. According to the complaint, a bullet mark was found along a wall just feet from where the man’s head had been.
The owner said he fired at Dickson in response and hit him. When a deputy arrived he found Dickson lying in a hallway wearing only shorts and flip flops, lying face down, covered in blood with a black handgun at his feet.
Dickson was taken to the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison via MedFlight to be treated for the critical gunshot wound. When he was later questioned by police, Dickson told a detective that he remembered taking the pistol and going to the home to shoot out windows, but had no memory of entering the home or shooting at anyone. Dickson said he didn’t know if the couple was home when he shot at their windows as an intended insult, according to the complaint.
Interviews with people who were spending time with Dickson that night revealed that he had allegedly taken a pistol from someone he knew in Reedsburg after drinking copious amounts of alcohol. The gun missing from a friend’s home matched the one found used by Dickson.
Medical records taken roughly two hours after authorities were called found Dickson had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.13% and according to the complaint, he admitted to drinking during a later interview at the jail.
Dickson is facing additional felony charges after allegedly threatening a woman’s life in January at a Baraboo motel by holding her down with a knife and physically attacking her. Masana has filed a request for a competency evaluation in that case as well.
Dickson faces a maximum prison sentence of 140 years and fines up to $235,000 for his charges related to the shooting.
