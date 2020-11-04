Reedsburg man accused of parents' attempted murder to undergo competency evaluation

Damage to the home was visible the next day. Windows were broken out and bullet holes had punctured the siding. A glass door leading to the side deck had been shattered.

According to the complaint, that was the door Dickson used to enter the home. The owner told police Dickson had called the home earlier in the night and left messages but they didn’t answer because they were going to bed. They did not allow Dickson into the home any longer.

Two shell casings later found in the bedroom showed that Dickson was shooting through the windows of the couple’s bedroom, according to the complaint. The homeowners told dispatch workers that they locked themselves in the basement while Dickson allegedly forced his way into the home by smashing in the glass door.

One of the homeowners said he grabbed a rifle after realizing Dickson was shooting at them. According to the complaint, the man told authorities Dickson had walked into their bedroom with a gun and flashlight and seemed as if he was planning to kill them. When Dickson turned to look down from the top of the basement stairs and saw the man standing there watching him, the man said Dickson fired at him. According to the complaint, a bullet mark was found along a wall just feet from where the man’s head had been.