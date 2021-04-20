Reedsburg man accused of sexually assaulting woman after breaking into her apartment

A Reedsburg man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her sleep after breaking into her home faces more than 53 years in prison.
Anthony D. Hollingsworth, 36, made an initial appearance Thursday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock ordered a $5,000 cash bond in the case, with conditions that include Hollingsworth has no contact with the victim, another anonymous person or either of their homes. He is also prohibited from leaving the state.
According to the criminal complaint, a woman reported to Reedsburg police that Hollingsworth had broken into her apartment, and while she was under the influence of medication to help her sleep, had sexually assaulted her. She woke up to him touching her multiple times, the woman said, and that she had yelled for help from two other people in the residence.
Hollingsworth fled and the woman said she wasn’t sure what to do. Hollingsworth had said he would contact her probation officer as a way to threaten the woman into sex with him. The woman said after she found out he had been calling the officer, she called police.
The woman said she and Hollingsworth had previously dated, but he was secretive about his personal information. She knew him by the name of “Rayvon Bonneville.” She also knew where he lived.
Upon investigating his residence, the officer tracked him down as Hollingsworth. According to the complaint, Hollingsworth had a warrant for his arrest on a child support case in Walworth County and Sauk County.
When the officer contacted Hollingsworth, he provided a fake name of Anthony Holland. Hollingsworth was arrested. According to the complaint, he told the officer unprompted that he had lied to avoid arrest for the warrants, but denied breaking into the woman’s residence or assaulting her.
Hollingsworth also faces fines up to $135,000 for the felony charges of second-degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim, burglary and misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer. He will return to court June 17 for a preliminary hearing.
