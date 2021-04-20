Reedsburg man accused of sexually assaulting woman after breaking into her apartment

A Reedsburg man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her sleep after breaking into her home faces more than 53 years in prison.

Anthony D. Hollingsworth, 36, made an initial appearance Thursday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock ordered a $5,000 cash bond in the case, with conditions that include Hollingsworth has no contact with the victim, another anonymous person or either of their homes. He is also prohibited from leaving the state.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman reported to Reedsburg police that Hollingsworth had broken into her apartment, and while she was under the influence of medication to help her sleep, had sexually assaulted her. She woke up to him touching her multiple times, the woman said, and that she had yelled for help from two other people in the residence.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hollingsworth fled and the woman said she wasn’t sure what to do. Hollingsworth had said he would contact her probation officer as a way to threaten the woman into sex with him. The woman said after she found out he had been calling the officer, she called police.