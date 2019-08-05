A Reedsburg man is charged with kidnapping after allegedly pulling a knife and holding it to a man’s throat while demanding a ride.
Anthony Hansen, 35, is charged with felony kidnapping and misdemeanors carrying a concealed knife and disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon. He faces up to 40 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000, or both, for the kidnapping charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 5:30 a.m. July 28 Deputy Justin Wegmueller was dispatched to the New Lisbon Kwik Trip for a report of a disturbance. The reporting party indicated a man held a knife to another man’s throat and demanded a ride to Reedsburg.
Wegmueller arrived with two other deputies, Gordon and Bourgeois, and a State Trooper, Lloyd. Once on scene Wegmueller saw a man, later identified as Anthony Hansen, standing by the side of the Kwik Trip on his phone.
Officers approached Hansen, asked him to keep his hands up and not make any sudden movements, and explained why they were there. Hansen complied, and officers noted a strong odor of intoxicants emanating from Hansen.
Asked if he had a knife or any other weapons on him, Hansen said no. Wegmueller searched Hansen and found a knife in his pocket.
Wegmueller asked Hansen what had happened, to which Hansen replied he was abandoned and wanted to get to Reedsburg. Hansen asked deputies several times if they could drive him to a woman in Reedsburg. Officers noted Hansen’s emotions fluctuated rapidly between happy, sad, and angry.
Hansen told Wegmueller he had been drinking at the bar from the “movie that Kurt Russell was in.”
“The one with Kurt Russell. You know, Kurt Russell,” Hansen kept repeating to the officers.
Asked if he meant the Roadhouse bar in Necedah, Hansen said yes. Hansen said his roommate dropped him off at the bar to help the owner close. He missed his ride, so the owner told him to get a ride with her friend.
Hansen got into a vehicle with a man whose name he did not know. He kept repeating to officers the man was supposed to drive him to Reedsburg. Hansen claimed the man abandoned him at the New Lisbon Kwik Trip when he went in to buy cigarettes.
The officers spoke with the reporting party, who said he fled from the Kwik Trip as soon as he was able. The reporting party said he had almost run into Hansen in the middle of the road outside Roadhouse, and stopped to offer assistance. Hansen told him he needed a ride to Reedsburg, but the reporting party said he did not want to drive that far, and offered Hansen a ride to a motel.
He took Hansen to St. Joseph Motel, but they were unable to get a room there or at the motel across the street. After they were unable to get a room, the reporting party stated Hansen pulled a knife, held it to his throat, and demanded a ride to Reedsburg. Fearing for his life, the reporting party agreed to drive Hansen to Reedsburg.
The reporting party said he and Hansen got back into the truck, where he convinced Hansen to stop at Kwik Trip for cigarettes. They both went into the store, but the reporting party fled as soon as he had a chance. Once around the block, he called 911.
Wegmueller asked Hansen if he pulled a knife on the reporting party. Hansen initially said no, but then changed his story and said the man was hitting on him and offered Hansen money in exchange for oral sex.
Asked about stopping at motels, Hansen initially denied they had stopped at motels. Once pressed for more information, Hansen said they did stop at motels and the reporting party had taken him to the motels to try to have sex with him.
Wegmueller placed Hansen under arrest, which led to Hansen becoming upset and stating he did not understand. Hansen claimed he was being placed under arrest for not performing oral sex on the reporting party, and told officers they should have arrested the other man for hitting on an “extremely drunk man.”
Asked why he continued trying to call the man for a ride, Hansen yelled “because he abandoned me!” Hansen then changed his story again, saying instead that he asked the man to pull over at Kwik Trip because he wanted to get out of the vehicle.
Hansen was transported to the jail, where he provided a preliminary breath test which registered at 0.188.
Hansen is scheduled for an initial appearance Aug. 21 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
