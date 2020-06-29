Reedsburg man arrested after allegedly pointing handgun at people outside tavern

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Reedsburg man was arrested after allegedly pointing a handgun at several people outside a local tavern while appearing to be intoxicated.

According to a June 29 press release from the Reedsburg Police Department, Reedsburg Police were called at 2:30 a.m. June 28 to the 100 block of South Walnut Street for a report of a male with a gun in front of the tavern. Upon arrival, officers confronted Cruz Soto Sandoval, 36, who allegedly said he did not have a firearm on his person.

A search of Soto Sandoval by police allegedly revealed a .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun and loaded magazine. According to reports, Soto Sandoval pointed the handgun at multiple people and appeared to be intoxicated.

Soto Sandoval was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Sauk County Jail on charges of obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.

