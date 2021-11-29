Reedsburg man arrested after crash

A Reedsburg man appeared Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court after walking away from a rollover accident and being arrested for suspected drunken driving.

Dorian L. Gibson, 27, was charged with felony OWI, his fifth offense, driving with a prohibited alcohol content, obstructing an officer, driving with a revoked license and failing to install an ignition interlock device.

Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko set his bond at $500 cash.

According to information released by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a one-vehicle crash around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The vehicle had rolled over on Leland Road in the town of Honey Creek.

Gibson, who was later identified as the driver, had left the scene uninjured. He was found in West Baraboo. A deputy could see signs of Gibson being impaired by alcohol and asked that he perform sobriety tests, which he failed, Sheriff Chip Meister said.

Gibson is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing Dec. 9.

