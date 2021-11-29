 Skip to main content
Reedsburg man arrested after crash
Sauk County Courthouse stock 3 wiscnews web only
BRAD ALLEN/News Republic

A Reedsburg man appeared Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court after walking away from a rollover accident and being arrested for suspected drunken driving.

Gibson 120121

Gibson

Dorian L. Gibson, 27, was charged with felony OWI, his fifth offense, driving with a prohibited alcohol content, obstructing an officer, driving with a revoked license and failing to install an ignition interlock device.

Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko set his bond at $500 cash.

According to information released by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a one-vehicle crash around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The vehicle had rolled over on Leland Road in the town of Honey Creek.

Gibson, who was later identified as the driver, had left the scene uninjured. He was found in West Baraboo. A deputy could see signs of Gibson being impaired by alcohol and asked that he perform sobriety tests, which he failed, Sheriff Chip Meister said.

Gibson is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing Dec. 9.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

