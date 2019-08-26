A Reedsburg man was arrested after yelling profanities and spitting at vehicles along East Main Street.
Reedsburg police were dispatched to the area of East Main Street and South Webb Avenue at 8:04 p.m. Aug. 20 for a report of a male subject yelling profanities and spitting at vehicular traffic, according to a press release from the Reedsburg Police Department. Mark D. Benseman, 54, took off on his bicycle upon police arrival on scene and initially refused to stop.
Police said Benseman eventually got off his bicycle and charged towards the responding officer. Benseman refused to follow commands and was tased before being taken into custody.
Benseman was transported to the Sauk County Jail and held on Probation Hold and charges of Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Possession of THC and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
In July, Benseman was sentenced to one year in jail with work-release privileges starting Aug. 23 after threatening to shoot police officers after the Reedsburg city council passed its urban deer management plan last year to control the deer population within the city.
The plan used two staff members of the Reedsburg Police Department to shoot deer over bait sitting in elevated stands at night from January through March 2019.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)