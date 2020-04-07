Reedsburg man arrested for breaking into Columbia County storage unit, violating health order

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Reedsburg resident was arrested in Columbia County for allegedly breaking into and stealing items from a storage unit.

Officers with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stephen R. Manley, 46, April 7 after officers conducted a traffic stop at 12:15 a.m. He was last seen leaving a storage facility driving on State Highway 33 in the town of Fort Winnebago, according to a press release from the department. The passenger of the vehicle fled on foot and was not located, according to the release.

During the investigation, items were collected from the vehicle that were likely stolen from the storage facility, police said. Also collected were tools used to gain entry into the storage unit.

Manley was booked into the Columbia County Jail on tentative charges of possession of burglarious tools, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping and violation of a state health order.

This investigation is ongoing. If anyone notices their storage unit was broken into, the sheriff’s department says to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 608-742-4166 to file a report.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.