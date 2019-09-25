A Reedsburg man was arrested for his fifth drunken driving offense over the weekend.
According to a press release from the Sauk County Sheriff's Department, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Eric Summerhays, 55, after noticing he had signs of impairment following at a traffic stop on a 2010 Ford F-150 traveling on State Highway 23 near the intersection with County Road S in the town of Reedsburg at 9:45 p.m. Sept. 21.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Summerhays was asked to submit to a field sobriety test and was ultimately arrested for operating while intoxicated fifth offense, according to the release. He was transported to the Sauk County Jail. The truck was removed from the scene by Steve’s Towing.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)