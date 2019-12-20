Reedsburg man arrested for possession of heroin, meth

A Reedsburg man was arrested for possession of heroin and meth Dec. 17.

Donald J. Turnmire, 38, was arrested after Reedsburg police and EMS were called at 7:36 p.m. to a residence in the 800 block of 3rd Street for an ambulance call, according to a press release from the Reedsburg Police Department. Turnmire was taken into custody for a Dane County warrant. Police also found suspected heroin and methamphetamine.

Turnmire’s warrant in Dane County is for Possession of Narcotic Drugs and Possess Drug Paraphernalia, according to Wisconsin Circuit Court Access.

Turnmire was arrested for Possession of Schedule I and I Narcotics, Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony Bail Jumping and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping, according to the press release. He was transported to the Sauk County Jail.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.