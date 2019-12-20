Reedsburg man arrested for possession of heroin, meth
0 comments

Reedsburg man arrested for possession of heroin, meth

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Turnmire, Donald. J

Turnmire

 REEDSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT/Contributed

A Reedsburg man was arrested for possession of heroin and meth Dec. 17.

Donald J. Turnmire, 38, was arrested after Reedsburg police and EMS were called at 7:36 p.m. to a residence in the 800 block of 3rd Street for an ambulance call, according to a press release from the Reedsburg Police Department. Turnmire was taken into custody for a Dane County warrant. Police also found suspected heroin and methamphetamine.

Turnmire’s warrant in Dane County is for Possession of Narcotic Drugs and Possess Drug Paraphernalia, according to Wisconsin Circuit Court Access.

Turnmire was arrested for Possession of Schedule I and I Narcotics, Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony Bail Jumping and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping, according to the press release. He was transported to the Sauk County Jail.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News