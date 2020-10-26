Reedsburg man charged with 10 counts child pornography signs signature bond

A former Reedsburg man arrested on 10 felony counts of possessing harmful child sexual abuse imagery signed a $10,000 signature bond Friday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Joseph P. Marinan, 73, Green Bay, faces more than 250 years in prison and fines of more than $1 million for the charges. Despite being charged, Marinan has still not been booked into the Sauk County Jail. His booking is scheduled for Wednesday as a condition of his bond.
The signature bond was granted by Family Court Commissioner Leo Grill during Marinan’s initial appearance via video Oct. 21. Circuit Court Judge Wendy J. N. Klicko is overseeing the case.
Court records indicate Marinan changed his address after the initial appearance and now lives in Green Bay.
According to the criminal complaint, Sauk County Sheriff’s Detective Drew Bulin began investigating tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent tips to the Internet Crimes against Children group within the state Department of Justice regarding child sexual abuse materials May 18. The group found activity at S2958 Golf Course Road in Reedsburg. Officials routed the tips to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office department ICAC representative.
The sheriff’s office detective bureau executed a search warrant June 10 on the home that was determined to be Marinan’s residence based on a phone number.
According to the complaint, Marinan admitted to viewing the materials after accidentally finding a website and repeatedly returning to view abusive images of children, but denied sharing any similar images.
Officers seized Marinan’s laptop, cell phone, a tablet and more than one USB drive through the warrant. All of the items were sent to the DOJ digital forensics unit for analysis. The materials were returned July 30. A report by examiners alleged they found child sexual abuse materials on Marinan’s phone, laptop and one of the drives.
The complaint described 10 images as part of a “synopsis” of “select images” found on the laptop, which included partially clothed prepubescent children with their genitals visible and others with the children being assaulted by adults and by one another.
Marinan is scheduled to return to court Jan. 21.
