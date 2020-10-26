Reedsburg man charged with 10 counts child pornography signs signature bond

A former Reedsburg man arrested on 10 felony counts of possessing harmful child sexual abuse imagery signed a $10,000 signature bond Friday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Joseph P. Marinan, 73, Green Bay, faces more than 250 years in prison and fines of more than $1 million for the charges. Despite being charged, Marinan has still not been booked into the Sauk County Jail. His booking is scheduled for Wednesday as a condition of his bond.

The signature bond was granted by Family Court Commissioner Leo Grill during Marinan’s initial appearance via video Oct. 21. Circuit Court Judge Wendy J. N. Klicko is overseeing the case.

Court records indicate Marinan changed his address after the initial appearance and now lives in Green Bay.

According to the criminal complaint, Sauk County Sheriff’s Detective Drew Bulin began investigating tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent tips to the Internet Crimes against Children group within the state Department of Justice regarding child sexual abuse materials May 18. The group found activity at S2958 Golf Course Road in Reedsburg. Officials routed the tips to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office department ICAC representative.

